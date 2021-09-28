Tornado Cash Price Hits $57.21 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.21 or 0.00136684 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $62.92 million and $24.85 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

