The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce $518.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.90 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $492.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $214,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $517.40. 233,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,003. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $614.39 and a 200 day moving average of $926.49. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $508.50 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

