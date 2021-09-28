$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $2.78 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.71. 725,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,292. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.30. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

