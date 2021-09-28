Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/27/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/27/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/24/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 9/24/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/21/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/20/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/10/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.
- 9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/26/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/25/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 8/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
LON:AZN traded down GBX 93 ($1.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,474 ($110.71). The company had a trading volume of 2,222,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The company has a market capitalization of £131.27 billion and a PE ratio of 40.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,419.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,056.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.56%.
