Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/27/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/24/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/24/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/21/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/26/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/25/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/23/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/9/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LON:AZN traded down GBX 93 ($1.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 8,474 ($110.71). The company had a trading volume of 2,222,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The company has a market capitalization of £131.27 billion and a PE ratio of 40.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,419.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,056.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.56%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

