Chimera Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 64,878 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,080% compared to the average volume of 2,040 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 131.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 356,698 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,531,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after buying an additional 70,255 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 133,697.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 62,838 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

