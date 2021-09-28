Insider Selling: Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Insider Sells 3,906 Shares of Stock

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. 192,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,353. The company has a market cap of $866.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.76. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on STRO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,840,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

