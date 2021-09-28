Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Ryan Ross Sells 2,540 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.76. 877,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,952. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day moving average of $168.91. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

