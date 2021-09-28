Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PRGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.38. 921,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,107. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.