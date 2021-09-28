Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.38. 921,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,107. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

