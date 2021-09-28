Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.86.

Shares of CMG traded down $60.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,839.40. 291,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,345. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,877.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,600.65. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

