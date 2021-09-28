Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) versus Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Financial Comparison

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty 6.30% 230.45% 9.38%

This table compares Missfresh and Sally Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.57 $113.25 million $1.22 14.62

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Missfresh and Sally Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17

Missfresh presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 244.87%. Sally Beauty has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Missfresh on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

