Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.19. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $969,002. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

