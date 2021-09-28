Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

