Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

CD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. 1,825,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,068. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -133.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chindata Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,411 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

