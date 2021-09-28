Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.27

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 8298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

About Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.