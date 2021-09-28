Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 26

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMIN stock traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,411.50 ($18.44). The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,776. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,534.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67). Also, insider Paul Keel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £353,750 ($462,176.64).

SMIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

