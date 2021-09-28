Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.40

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MAB1 traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,280 ($16.72). The company had a trading volume of 16,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,438. The company has a market capitalization of £680.36 million and a PE ratio of 56.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,358.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,254.94. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595 ($2,083.88). In the last three months, insiders acquired 299 shares of company stock valued at $409,775.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

