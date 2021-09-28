$11.76 EPS Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce earnings of $11.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.02 and the lowest is $11.49. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $13.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $51.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.88 to $52.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $38.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $40.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,325,926 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC traded down $11.61 on Tuesday, reaching $590.09. 131,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,870. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $671.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.28. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

