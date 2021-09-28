Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.18). Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,582.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,825 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 517,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,434. The firm has a market cap of $413.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.31. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

