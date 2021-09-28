Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $6.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.51. The company had a trading volume of 409,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,457. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

