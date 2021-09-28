Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 5,206,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,574. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

