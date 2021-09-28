ReddCoin Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $66.89 million and $83,374.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.59 or 0.99565871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.00781673 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.58 or 0.00359754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00235116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

