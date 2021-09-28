Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $318.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.80.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $13.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.88. The stock had a trading volume of 570,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,760. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.05. Waters has a 52-week low of $191.62 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

