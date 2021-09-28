Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALV traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 541,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

