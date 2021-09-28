Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,870. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

