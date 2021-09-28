Jason Lemar Morgan Sells 400 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Lemar Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.14. 98,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $90.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

