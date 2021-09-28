Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.10 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. 1,600,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.