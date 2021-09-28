Brokerages Set Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) PT at $164.00

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of ADS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.94. 1,116,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,989 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 110,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

