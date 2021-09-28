Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.70

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 4279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

