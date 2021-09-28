Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.44

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 128129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $530.80 million during the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.