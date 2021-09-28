Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 185,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 116,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,345 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brightcove by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 76.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,244,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

