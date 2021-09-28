Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBBF. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.