ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Shares of ATNI traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.21 million, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. ATN International has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.27 million. Analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

