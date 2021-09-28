PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $678,077.93 and approximately $1,702.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,092,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

