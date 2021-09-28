Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Visa reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.93. The company has a market capitalization of $439.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

