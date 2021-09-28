Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 215,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $158,065.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

