-$0.10 EPS Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 51.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

