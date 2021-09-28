Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.65. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2594408 earnings per share for the current year.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.
