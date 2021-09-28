Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HLIO stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.14. 98,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,235. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

