CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 2,306 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $11.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.23 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

