Insider Selling: Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Sells 18,933 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,042.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C Todd Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00.

TBK traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 241,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

