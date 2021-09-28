Insider Selling: Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Major Shareholder Sells 2,330,259 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.77. 1,131,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.