Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target at $28.29

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth $69,636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,821. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

