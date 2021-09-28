TEMCO (TEMCO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $379,446.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $379,446.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.