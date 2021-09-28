Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. 26,654,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,787,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.37.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

