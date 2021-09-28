Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.35.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

WFC traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,287,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,650,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

