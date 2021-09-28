Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Esquire Financial (ESQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Esquire Financial (NASDAQ: ESQ):

9/27/2021 – Esquire Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Esquire Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Esquire Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – Esquire Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Esquire Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Esquire Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. "

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,509. The firm has a market cap of $223.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

