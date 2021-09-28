Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $546,640.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $13.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.74. 3,145,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,865. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.