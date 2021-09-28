Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Energizer reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.42. 18,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. Energizer has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

