Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 97,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,159. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

