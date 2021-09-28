Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.25. 158,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

